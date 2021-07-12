Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lakeview, OR

Parry presents property cleanup proposal

By Kevin Winter Lake County Examiner
lakecountyexam.com
 16 days ago

Lakeview Town Mgr. Michele Parry presented an abatement proposal that she is planning on at the most recent Lakeview Town Council meeting. Parry said she has been looking at ordinance 813 and is currently in discussion with legal counsel to determine whether she is correct in her reading of the ordinance. If she is correct in her reading of the ordinance Parry presented a list of properties which would be abated by the Town of Lakeview and the cost of the abatement would then go to the property owner.

www.lakecountyexam.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeview, OR
Lakeview, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Owner#The Clean#Legal Counsel#How It Is#Lakeview Town Mgr#Town#The Lakeview Town Council#Examiner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Sunisa Lee takes gold in women’s gymnastics final

TOKYO (AP) — An American finished atop the podium in the women’s Olympic gymnastics all-around, just like always. Sunisa Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic title on Thursday, edging Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while defending champion Simone Biles watched from the stands.
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

US economy accelerated at a solid 6.5% rate last quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fueled by vaccinations and government aid, the U.S. economy grew at a solid 6.5% annual rate last quarter in another sign that the nation has achieved a sustained recovery from the pandemic recession. Thursday’s report from the Commerce Department estimated that the nation’s gross domestic product —...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Israeli health provider to offer 3rd COVID shot to elderly

JERUSALEM (AP) — A leading Israeli health provider on Thursday said it would soon begin offering a third, booster COVID-19 shot to patients over the age of 60 who have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Maccabi, one of Israel’s four publicly funded health maintenance organizations, said its members could...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. gymnastics reign continues as Biles watches on

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Without Simone Biles, America's dominance of women's gymnastics continued on Thursday with a gold in the individual all-around competition for the fifth Olympics in a row. Sunisa Lee, the youngest member of the team, clinched the U.S. spot in the history books in the final...

Comments / 1

Community Policy