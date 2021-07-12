Parry presents property cleanup proposal

Lakeview Town Mgr. Michele Parry presented an abatement proposal that she is planning on at the most recent Lakeview Town Council meeting. Parry said she has been looking at ordinance 813 and is currently in discussion with legal counsel to determine whether she is correct in her reading of the ordinance. If she is correct in her reading of the ordinance Parry presented a list of properties which would be abated by the Town of Lakeview and the cost of the abatement would then go to the property owner.