Conant science teacher recounts experience flying at 43,000 feet
Susan Rolke was flying high last week — literally and figuratively. The science teacher at Conant High School in Jaffrey traveled to Palmdale, Calif., where she took part in two overnight flights onboard NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) during a weeklong trip that also included meetings with engineers who work on the project. The world's only flying observatory, SOFIA is a modified 747 equipped with a specialized infrared telescope.www.sentinelsource.com
