‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2: Release Date, Cast and Episode Schedule

By Ian Spelling
 17 days ago
In 2020, Ted Lasso Season 1 was the perfect show at the perfect moment. Locked-down, scared Americans across the country needed a laugh and a smile last August, when COVID-19 was at its worst, leaving thousands dead daily, and the nation was reeling from the fallout of George Floyd’s murder. And along came Jason Sudeikis’s little soccer ball of joy. Across its 10 episodes, the Apple+ comedy series gave us a wonderful character in Ted, an eternally optimistic, if seemingly in-over-his-head American football coach recruited to lead a long-struggling British soccer team. Add in some sweet corniness (usually Ted’s jokes, proclamations, and speeches), a bit of relatable family drama (he’s getting divorced and is far away from his young son), a good deal of surprisingly exciting soccer intrigue, and a steady supply of Ted’s buttery biscuits, and the series turned out to be everything people didn’t even realize they so desperately craved.

Comments / 0

