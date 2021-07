(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Tuesday wrote a finish to the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 115 points or 0.6 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 17,400-point plateau and now it's looking at a steady start on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, with little movement expected among ongoing Covid-19 concerns. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.