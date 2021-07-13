Brian Stelter Worries About Climate After Virgin Galactic Launch: ‘Is It Ethical to Be Launching Rockets and Flying Off to Space?’
CNN’s Brian Stelter questioned whether space travel was “ethical” when funding dedicated to it could instead be devoted to issues related to climate change. He made the comment on Sunday’s edition of Reliable Sources, the same day Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson took a test flight 53.5 miles above the Earth’s surface to reach the region technically considered by NASA as space.www.mediaite.com
