Brian Stelter Worries About Climate After Virgin Galactic Launch: ‘Is It Ethical to Be Launching Rockets and Flying Off to Space?’

By Rudy Takala
mediaite.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN’s Brian Stelter questioned whether space travel was “ethical” when funding dedicated to it could instead be devoted to issues related to climate change. He made the comment on Sunday’s edition of Reliable Sources, the same day Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson took a test flight 53.5 miles above the Earth’s surface to reach the region technically considered by NASA as space.

