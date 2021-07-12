Garfield County Case Renews Debate Over Whether Cops Should Be Protected Under Hate Crime Laws
An alleged hate crime in Garfield County is renewing a debate over whether Utah should treat law enforcement officers as a protected class. The case involves a woman who was charged with a hate crime for allegedly destroying a “Back the Blue” sign in front of a Garfield County Sheriff’s deputy. The officer wrote in court documents the incident should be treated as a hate crime because it was an “attempt to intimidate law enforcement.”www.kuer.org
Comments / 0