Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Forest users can purchase passes online

lakecountyexam.com
 16 days ago

Visitors to the Deschutes National Forest may now purchase day-use passes online at recreation.gov, via a mobile device at the site or in advance. This new public service provides additional payment options for Forest Service visitors at all day-use sites throughout the Forest. Trailheads, boat ramps/docks, and picnic areas where the Forest provides public services are all examples of day-use sites.

www.lakecountyexam.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Service#Mobile Device#Recreation Gov#Crescent#Bend Ft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
Related
Helmetstribuneledgernews.com

2021-22 Pirate Pass savings cards now available for purchase

Jul. 21—Santa Ynez Valley High School Pirate Pass saving cards are now available for purchase at El Rancho, New Frontiers and Valley Fresh. The cost of the card is $50 and is valid Aug. 1, through July 31, 2022. With dozens of participating merchants, Pass holders can save while supporting...
Lifestylethepaypers.com

UnionPay, IATA partner to offer card users broader access to purchasing tickets online

UnionPay has partnered with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to launch multiple UnionPay payment products on the IATA Financial Gateway (IFG). According to the press release, UnionPay cardholders can now make easy reservations via all airline distribution channels including travel agents and mobile apps of international airlines that accept UnionPay products. The partnership is expected to extend UnionPay online payment services to more regional airlines and facilitate local business trips for frequent travelers outside China.
Salt Lake City, UTsuindependent.com

BBB Scam Alert: Scammers Taking Advantage Of Spike In Online Pool Purchases

BBB Scam Alert: Scammers Taking Advantage Of Spike In Online Pool Purchases. Salt Lake City, UT — Better Business Bureau is reporting an increase in online pool sale scams. Now that summer is here, many consumers who increased their online purchases during the COVID-19 pandemic are moving to hot-weather purchases. Demand for home swimming pools rose considerably during the COVID-19 pandemic, causing retailers to struggle to keep above-ground pools in stock. Scammers have caught on, and are ready to capitalize on that spike in consumer interest.
Cell Phonesimore.com

Developers can now set tax categories for in-app purchases

Developers can now set tax categories in App Store Connect. The feature will allow Apple to more accurately administer taxes in 64 territories for apps. Apple is making it easier for developers to handle taxes in a number of territories. In an update on the Apple Developer website, the company...
Personal Financetribuneledgernews.com

Follow the 5Cs buying model when purchasing life insurance online

Jul. 26—The insurance industry has strengthened its digital outreach to remain relevant amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Purchasing a life insurance policy online is easy, quick, safe, and stress-free provided buyers are discerning while choosing a policy. If you have a basic understanding of the 5Cs while buying life insurance, it...
Tillamook County, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

Fair admission tickets, parking passes available online

Fair admission tickets and parking passes are now available for purchase online on the Tillamook County Fair’s website, tillamookfair.com. Attendees now have the option to purchase tickets using a debit or credit card online, on their mobile device, at the fair office, and at the admission gates during fair. This is a new payment option that has not been previously available. Purchases made with a debit or credit card are subject to service fees, but visitors are still welcome to use cash or check when buying tickets onsite or at the Fair’s admission gates.
Marketscoinspeaker.com

PayPal Users in US Can Now Make Weekly Purchase of Up to $100,000 in Crypto

The gradual acceptance of crypto among customers across the globe has not gone unnoticed by PayPal. PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), one of the largest online payments systems, in a recent announcement confirmed that the weekly crypto purchase limit has been increased from $20000 to $100000. Besides raising the purchase...
Computersgsmarena.com

You can now block other users on Google Drive

Since its inception, Google Drive has always been torturously slow to both upload and download... Why are you even here then? You don't need to spam here and there, users do know what they are having and what not. Rating0 |. D. Duddle. 39y. Since its inception, Google Drive has...
ComputersANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Google Workspace users can now enable Assistant on smart speakers

Google Workspace was made available to everyone last month. The Workspace Individual was also made ready. In the past year, we have seen how the program has improved especially since more people are using it for remote work. The “unlimited” docs space has been extended until 2022. Another update delivered Google Assistant and other integrations. There was also the Google Workspace for Education that has been designed to elevate learning. To review, Google Workspace was previously known as G Suite.
Computersarxiv.org

Bidirectional Approximate Message Passing for RIS-Assisted Multi-User MISO Communications

Reconfigurable intelligent surfaces (RISs) have been recently considered as a promising candidate for energy-efficient solutions in future wireless networks. Their dynamic and lowpower configuration enables coverage extension, massive connectivity, and low-latency communications. Due to a large number of unknown variables referring to the RIS unit elements and the transmitted signals, channel estimation and signal recovery in RIS-based systems are the ones of the most critical technical challenges. To address this problem, we focus on the RIS-assisted multi-user wireless communication system and present a joint channel estimation and signal recovery algorithm in this paper. Specifically, we propose a bidirectional approximate message passing algorithm that applies the Taylor series expansion and Gaussian approximation to simplify the sum-product algorithm in the formulated problem. Our simulation results show that the proposed algorithm shows the superiority over a state-of-art benchmark method. We also provide insights on the impact of different RIS parameter settings on the proposed algorithms.
Worldcgmagonline.com

Canadian Developed App FireFringe can Detect Forest Fires

FireFringe is a new Canadian developed app that can detect as well as map forest fires and hot spots across Canada. This is very timely for us in Ontario as Environmental Canada has revealed that The Greater Toronto Area and most of southern Ontario is currently under an air quality advisory warning. The reason behind this all has to do with smoke from forest fires in northwestern Ontario blowing south.
Lakeview, ORlakecountyexam.com

Free energy assessment for Lakeview homes

People who missed out on the home energy assessments through the Lake County Resources Initiative (LCRI) earlier this year will have another chance to take advantage of them. The program is only available for those homes that are served by Pacific Power, as the money for the energy assessments is coming from the Energy Trust of Oregon.
Granville County, NCrestorationnewsmedia.com

Granville library users can check out Wi-Fi hotspots

OXFORD — The Granville County Library System next month will have several Wi-Fi hotspot devices user... Subscribe to The Butner-Creedmoor News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
AgricultureUSDA.gov (press release)

Can Family-Owned Forests Help the U.S. Achieve a Low-Carbon Future?

Posted by Lucas Isakowitz, Natural Resources Conservation Service Presidential Management Fellow in Conservation Forestry. A USDA Conservation Innovation Grant (CIG) project is trying to reimagine how carbon markets can work with and for small landholders. The Family Forest Carbon Program (FFCP), led by the American Forest Foundation (AFF) and The Nature Conservancy, bases carbon payments on specific forest management practices that have been scientifically shown to increase the amount of carbon that gets removed from the atmosphere and stored in the trees and soil. The project’s goal is to facilitate the participation of nearly 300 million acres of family-owned American forests in carbon markets.
Electronicsgeekculture.co

Singapore Registers 84% Increase In Online Overseas Purchases For The Past Year

Online shopping is the new way of life for many, and the numbers from e-commerce platforms and services like Amazon only serve to reinforce the statement. While the rise in popularity of online marketplaces is already open knowledge, statical figures from Singapore’s leading multi-currency wallet YouTrip have shown the extent of their reach over the past year.
ithaca.edu

Dining Meal Passes – Order Online and Save Time!

Dining Services has partnered with the Print Shop to provide a convenient way for groups on campus to purchase meal passes. The purchase price is $3.50 per meal pass and includes the cost of the meal, departments are not charged for printing. Booklets of 21 meals are also available for purchase. Faculty and staff can charge meal pass purchases to their department’s billing account number. It’s easy, just order through the Print Shop’s web page.
LifestyleJuneau Empire

Buying Weed Online | How to Purchase Cannabis for Sale from Home

Marijuana is legal in many states for medical and recreational use, and there is pending federal legislation to legalize it across the board. Delta 8 THC is legal even in most states where marijuana is illegal. Before long, they could both become recreational and medicinal staples. So this begs two questions: “Where can I buy good weed near me?” and “What is delta 8 THC?” Let’s start with the weed query:

Comments / 0

Community Policy