Donald M. Conners, 76, of Terryville, died Monday, July 12, 2021 at Hartford Hospital, Hartford. Born on Sept. 22, 1944 in Malone, New York, he was the son of Michael and Frances “Pat” (Fountain) Conners. They predeceased him. He was also predeceased by his brother, Ronald Conners. Don graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy, Malone. He moved to Connecticut in 1965. He was employed at Pratt and Whitney Aircraft in Southington for over thirty years. Don was an ardent sports fan all his life. His love of sports began when he played high school basketball where he was known as Jake. In 2005, he was inducted into the St. Joseph’s Academy Athletic Hall of Fame for his prowess in both basketball and baseball. He watched every basketball, baseball, football, and golf event he could find on television. His favorite teams were the New York Yankees and the UConn Huskies men’s and women’s basketball teams. There was no more devoted husband, father, grandfather or brother.