Tracking More Rainfall for the Tri-State

A core of low pressure and its associated cold front clipping the Tri-State is expected to continue to produce scattered showers and thunderstorms both this evening and during our Tuesday ahead. While many of us have seen brief downpours and some lightning today, we've been spared the worse of the potentially Severe storms as we kicked off the work week. The Storm Prediction Center has maintained our "1" on the Threat Index for our Monday evening, though that should fall by the wayside within the next few hours as our rain chances subside. Conditions are expected to dry out late this evening and overnight as the mercury dips into the upper 60s and low 70s; we'll dip to 69° in the River City early Tuesday morning.