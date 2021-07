He may be running for lieutenant governor of Massachusetts as a Democrat, but he has given money to some Republicans in the Bay State over the years. Babson College lecturer Bret Bero is one of two Democrats running for lieutenant governor along with state Representative Tami Gouveia (D-Acton). While Gouveia said that there is “a special place in Hell” for former Massachusetts Republican governor Mitt Romney last year because he was open to the idea of confirming Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, Bero has taken a different approach.