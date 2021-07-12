Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chautauqua County, NY

Husband and wife duo celebrate nature with an exhibition pairing furniture design and paper sculpture.

By April Colburn
jamestowngazette.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree years in the making, artists Wendy and “Sandhill” Bill Bale from Chautauqua County, bring to the Crary Art Gallery an exhibition that is unique and inspiring–not only for art lovers, but for nature enthusiasts alike. “Riparian Zone: Up and Down the River Bank” celebrates the habitat along the water’s edge, brought to life through her detailed paper sculpture and charcoal works, paired with his high level of artistry in furniture design.

jamestowngazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
County
Chautauqua County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture Design#Art Museum#Art Exhibitions#The Crary Art Gallery#Down The River Bank#Arts And Crafts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Sculpture
Related
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar has pulled out of the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC backtracks with new mask guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reversed guidance from just two months ago by saying fully vaccinated people should now mask up in certain areas, underscoring the growing threat posed by a new strain of the coronavirus. In updated guidelines, the CDC advised fully vaccinated people...
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy