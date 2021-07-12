Husband and wife duo celebrate nature with an exhibition pairing furniture design and paper sculpture.

Three years in the making, artists Wendy and “Sandhill” Bill Bale from Chautauqua County, bring to the Crary Art Gallery an exhibition that is unique and inspiring–not only for art lovers, but for nature enthusiasts alike. “Riparian Zone: Up and Down the River Bank” celebrates the habitat along the water’s edge, brought to life through her detailed paper sculpture and charcoal works, paired with his high level of artistry in furniture design.