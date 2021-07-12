Cancel
‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Learned a ‘Life Lesson’ in Artistic Poolside Pic

By Quentin Blount
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What is your approach to life? For former NCIS star Emily Wickersham, it’s all about jumping in headfirst and living her best life. Fans of NCIS know and love Wickersham, who plays the character of NSA Analyst Elanor “Ellie” Bishop on the show. Wickersham was a regular member of the cast, having played the role of Agent Bishop for the past eight years. For those out there who are not quite sure, NCIS focuses on a fictional team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
