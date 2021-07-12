‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Learned a ‘Life Lesson’ in Artistic Poolside Pic

Emily Wickersham wants to know what it’s like to be the “bad guy.” The “NCIS” star wished that she could have broke bad on the show. After all, they say that villains have all the fun, and Billy Joel definitely wasn’t singing about the evil dying young. In a 2016 interview with Good House Keeping, Wickersham discussed her role as Ellie Bishop on the show. But the actor felt some regrets she never got to play a villain on the show. Although, she admitted that she enjoyed playing Bishop as well because of her good nature. She’s a bit like a do-gooder.