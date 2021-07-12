Paramount Plus is making a new live-action Fairly OddParents series

Get your obtuse, rubber goose, green moose, and guava juice, and maybe a giant snake, birthday cake, large fries, and chocolate cake, because Nickelodeon is working on a new combination live-action/animated The Fairly OddParents reboot for Paramount+. Rather than following Timmy Turner, a little boy with a perfectly fine life who still apparently deserves to have all of his most ridiculous wishes granted by fairy godparents just because he has a mean babysitter (one of his best friends is comically poor, but sure, give magic to the upper middle class kid), the new series will be about his 13-year-old cousin, Vivan Turner, and her new stepbrother. The setup for the show is that Vivian’s dad has moved back to the town of Dimmsdale to marry his high school sweetheart, so Timmy decides to transfer control of Cosmo and Wanda over to her to make things easier—but, and apparently this is a rule of fairy godparents, the stepbrother also gets access to Cosmo and Wanda because he sees the transfer take place. Fine, whatever, “Da Rules” were always kind of fluid.