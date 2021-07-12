Cancel
Public Safety

'Kind' rugby player, 21, died after being electrocuted at work as apprentice

By Jonathon Hill
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 15 days ago
An inquest into Tom Owen's death heard he was very focused on safety at work (Image: Kim Owen WS)

A “kind and loyal” 21-year-old apprentice died after being electrocuted at work, an inquest has heard.

Rugby player Tom Owen, 21, from Pontypridd in Wales, was working in a trench carrying out work for Western Power Distribution (WPD), where he was an apprentice jointer, when he died.

Pontypridd Coroners’ Court heard how on the day on January 30, 2017, Mr Owen had been working in a pit in Llanrumney in Cardiff, while a more senior jointer had been working in a pit approximately 30 metres away on the same road.

The inquest was told his colleague saw Mr Owen unconscious in the 18-inch deep trench, and after trying to pull him out of the hole himself, he rang the Welsh Ambulance Service, reports Wales Online.

A statement read out in court from paramedic Peter Constable said he was at the scene at around 11.58am, after receiving a call six minutes earlier.

Tom Owen pictured with his loving family (Image: Kim Owen WS)

Mr Constable said he was directed to a 21-year-old man lying in a pit who had “suffered a cardiac arrest following electrocution”.

Mr Constable said he ensured the wires in the trench were no longer “live”, and then started delivering emergency life support.

Despite emergency crews efforts, Mr Owen was pronounced dead in hospital at 1.17pm.

Mr Constable said cables were “everywhere” in the pit which he said was “very muddy” due to the rainy weather conditions on the day.

Detective sergeant Alex Bartley, of South Wales Police’s criminal investigation department, analysed the scene on the day of Mr Owen’s death.

DS Bartley noted that the only person who was at the scene at the time of Mr Owen’s death was his colleague, who was working in a trench near the substation further up the road.

Tom Owen with his partner, Grace (Image: Kim Owen WS)

DS Bartley said from his investigations it was clear that at the time of the incident Mr Owen was not fully qualified, and was due to resit some exams in the two months after his death, which he had initially failed.

DS Bartley said Mr Owen's colleague had found him unresponsive in the trench, and that prior to that he “did not seem to be able to see” how Mr Owen was working due to a “low wall” between the two, which was highly likely to have obscured his vision.

He said that finding witnesses had been challenging because renovation works were underway in the area at the time for new flats, and there were a limited number of properties.

DS Bartley’s findings confirmed that Mr Owen was not qualified to be carrying out “live wire” work on his own without supervision, as he was still an apprentice at the time of his death.

James Leonard, representing WPD, asked whether someone should have been “over his shoulder” during any work with live wires, referring to the work Mr Owen was carrying out on the day.

“Being an apprentice didn’t mean he couldn’t do the work, but it meant he had to do it under supervision,” Mr Leonard asked. “Yes, that is my understanding,” DS Bartley replied.

In his post-mortem examination of Mr Owen’s body, carried out on February 2, 2017, pathologist for the Home Office Dr Stephen Leadbetter noted electrocution markings on the tips of some of Mr Owen’s fingers.

“I have seen nothing to indicate that the death is due to anything other than electrocution,” he said.

Forensic toxicologist Chris Madden found no evidence of drugs or alcohol in Mr Owen’s blood.

Mike Giles, who works for infrastructure group Balfour Beatty - who work in conjunction with WPD to excavate trenches for jointers to work on wiring - gave evidence in the coroner's court on Monday.

Assistant coroner for south Wales Sarah-Jane Richards told Mr Giles that some jointers that issued statements had concerns over the trench Mr Owen was working in.

Cable jointer Chris Davies said he wouldn’t have entered the pit to work and said it was “poor”.

In his role overseeing operational management of framework agreement for jointers, Mr Giles said that was “contrary to what I believe”.

Mr Giles said pits would usually be 750mm deep, but the pit that Mr Owen was in on the day was 457mm deep.

“That is significantly below your guidelines,” Dr Richards said. Mr Giles said digging deeper might not have been required in this instance.

Teresa Hay, representing the Owen family, asked Mr Giles if Balfour Beatty would discuss their excavation work and requirements with jointers before jointers were sent to a job.

Mr Giles said that generally those discussions would be had with supervisors arranging the work.

In her statement to the court, Mr Owen’s mother Kim said her son was a “kind” and “loyal” person who worked hard and enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and his girlfriend of three years.

She said he was a “bright student who worked hard at all levels of education and especially enjoyed sport, and in particular rugby”.

Mr Owen was a promising rugby player for Beddau Rugby Club.

After working hard all his life, Mr Owen had done his A-Levels at college Mrs Owen said her son “frequently talked” about his training, and that she remembered him speaking about the dangers of being electrocuted.

She said he was so careful around the house that he even turned off the electricity at the mains when changing light bulbs.

She shared how his colleagues sometimes became frustrated with him for being slow, because he wanted to make sure he was carrying out his job safely.

The inquest continues on Tuesday.

