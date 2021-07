SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As thick smoke and bad air invade Utah, it might make you wonder if there's any way to escape it. 2News drove up Big Cottonwood Canyon Monday and found it was still smoky up there, too. That was disappointing to Joey Stoeger, a cyclist from Cottonwood Heights who thought he might be able to ditch the bad air down below, as is typical during an inversion.