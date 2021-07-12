'USCIRF leading bogus agenda to defame India'

Today in Islamophobia: In the United States, the online commodities platform PayPal has joined with the non-profit ADL (Anti-Defamation League) to uncover and disrupt capital flow connected to hate groups online, as an ‘anti-separatism’ bill in France has French Muslims worried that their rights and liberties will be even further placed in jeopardy as a result, and in China, families of Uyghur activist who voice concern over the imprisonment and abuse of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang China are being targeted by the Chinese government in an effort to silence reproach. Our recommended read of the day is by Sindre Bangstad on the dark legacy of Norway’s 2011 Utøya massacre and what the rise of Norwegian nationalism means for ethnic minorities in the country. This and more below: