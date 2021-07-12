Cancel
Old Dominion to perform at Festival of the Lakes

By Eloise Marie Valadez
NWI.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMMOND — Old Dominion will be the first band to grace this year's Festival of the Lakes stage. The country band — made up of lead singer Matthew Ramsey, guitarist Brad Tursi, multi-instrumentalist Trevor Rosen, bassist Geoff Sprung and drummer Whit Sellers — takes the stage at 8 p.m. Tuesday at The Pavilion at Wolf Lake Memorial Park at Festival of the Lakes. Walker County and Jonny James open the concert. Festival of the Lakes runs through Sunday.

