Old Dominion to perform at Festival of the Lakes
HAMMOND — Old Dominion will be the first band to grace this year's Festival of the Lakes stage. The country band — made up of lead singer Matthew Ramsey, guitarist Brad Tursi, multi-instrumentalist Trevor Rosen, bassist Geoff Sprung and drummer Whit Sellers — takes the stage at 8 p.m. Tuesday at The Pavilion at Wolf Lake Memorial Park at Festival of the Lakes. Walker County and Jonny James open the concert. Festival of the Lakes runs through Sunday.www.nwitimes.com
