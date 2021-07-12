WBI welcomes Traci Blevins, LCSW, and Jeff Brown, PA-C

Wyoming Behavioral Institute is pleased to welcome Traci Blevins, LCSW, telemental health and outpatient services director, and Jeff Brown, medical provider. WBI’s outpatient clinic is slated to open in the next few weeks under Traci’s leadership, and will initially offer adolescent telehealth services. WBI’s inpatient medical providers and mental health professionals work closely to provide comprehensive treatment for all patients, including the diagnosis and management of acute and chronic medical conditions. Jeff Brown joins Karri Reliford, PA-C, and Lorraine Reed, FNP, in the provision of patient medical care.