ESPN Host Apologizes After Criticizing Angels’ Shohei Ohtani for Using an Interpreter

By Cheyenne Ubiera
 15 days ago
ESPN host Stephen A. Smith sparked outrage Monday after complaining about Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani’s use of an interpreter when speaking to the media. On ESPN’s First Take Monday, Smith had suggested that Ohtani, who was born in Japan, probably shouldn’t be the face of baseball because he’s “a dude that needs an interpreter so you can understand what the hell he’s saying.” The host then doubled down on his words in a Twitter video, saying his comments were being misinterpreted but still insisting it would help if foreign athletes spoke English to better “ingratiate” themselves to the American public. In a later tweet, Smith took it all back, apologizing and calling Ohtani one of the brightest stars in all of sports. “Let me apologize right now,” Smith wrote in a tweet. “As I’m watching things unfold, let me say that I never intended to offend ANY COMMUNITY, particularly the Asian community—and especially SHOHEI Ohtani, himself.” “He is making a difference, as it pertains to inclusiveness and leadership. I should have embraced that in my comments,” he added.

