Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Country 102.5’s Seafood Showdown Recap

By Jaclyn Rooney
country1025.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe started with 64 of the top Seafood Restaurants in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. Congratulations to the top 3 who were ranked by YOU, the Country 102.5 listener. Check out some of the awesome seafood dishes these restaurants have to offer:. 1st place: The Seafood Shanty – Buzzards...

country1025.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fish#Seafood Dishes#Food Drink#Seafood Restaurants#Ma The Seafood Shanty#The Economides Family#Fish Clams#Clam Box#The Clam Box Of Ipswich#Yankee Magazine#Phantom Gourmet#Us Airways#The Food Network#Wcvb Channel 5#Ma Mac#Chatham Fish And Lobster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Seafood
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Hampton County, SCPosted by
Only In South Carolina

Some Of The Best Crispy Fried Seafood In South Carolina Can Be Found At Low Country Seafood

Crispy fried seafood that’s cooked to a perfectly golden brown hue and coated in a batter with just the right combination of seasonings sounds delicious, right? So why not hit the road over to Varnville, a sleepy little town in Hampton County, where you’ll find Low Country Seafood right in the heart of town? Let’s […] The post Some Of The Best Crispy Fried Seafood In South Carolina Can Be Found At Low Country Seafood appeared first on Only In Your State.
Santa Rosa, CAsonomamag.com

Santa Rosa’s Newest Seafood Restaurant Is a Catch

You can’t have the story of Chef Tony Ounpamornchai without including David and Melissa Codding, the former owners of Montgomery Village Shopping Center. The couple, who recently sold the outdoor shopping mall to a Boston-based developer, have long been champions of local businesses. In 2007, they invited Ounpamornchai to move his original restaurant, SEA Thai Bistro in Petaluma, to a small corner space now occupied by Tomatina. With their financial support, Ounpamornchai was able to grow his following and later move the restaurant to its current location, which seats 120.
Yardley, PAtheintell.com

Yardley's La La Lobster expands menu at new dine-in seafood shack

Looking for filet mignon and lobster sliders? And another place to dine in along Main Street in Yardley?. La La Lobster, the popular seafood takeout that opened last October, has a table and an expanded menu set to open in the borough Saturday. Big Blue BYOB at La La Lobster will sit behind the original seafood shack on South Main Street.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
96.9 WOUR

Seafood Anyone? A Restaurant In Syracuse Is Regarded As NY’s Best

Finding a good seafood place for dinner can be very hit or miss. One place in Syracuse sure knows how to reel in the customers as they never seem to miss. A lot of places claim to be a seafood place but have only about five seafood items on their menu, this place is not one of those. If you're really looking for seafood, you can't go wrong with hopping on the thruway and heading west to Syracuse. Whether it is clams, salmon, or any other kind of fish. These guys sure know how to get it right.
North Myrtle Beach, SCmyrtlebeach.com

Captain Jack’s Seafood Buffet

Captain Jack’s Seafood Buffet has been open in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, since 2012. This seafood buffet strives to serve the best quality food on the Grand Strand. The head chef at Captain Jack’s Seafood is Jimmy Gilberto, a local to the Myrtle Beach area for 30 years. Captain Jack’s offers a large buffet to their customers that will have them leaving so full! They even offer group benefits when groups larger than 15 come in. If you’re interested in the group benefits, head to their website and request a group reservation. Their buffer serves soups, salads, a fully raw and steam bar, seafood, steak, dessert, and more!
Restaurantsmyrtlebeach.com

Crab Daddy’s Seafood Buffet

Crab Daddy’s Seafood Buffet is located in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, next to Texas Roadhouse. They not only have a large menu with surf and turf, but they also have an all-you-can-eat seafood buffet! All buffet items are subject to availability and may change without notice. If you’re not in the mood for a buffet, then you should try their $24.99 Surf & Turf special, which comes with a side of your choice. First, you will choose between Grilled Chicken, Fried Chicken, a 6 oz Sirloin Steak, or ½ rack of Pork Ribs as your turf option. Then you will choose between ⅓ lb Fried Shrimp, ⅓ lb Peel & Eat Shrimp, Calamari, Fried Oysters, Fried Catfish, Salmon, or Lobster (add $3) as your surf option. Last, your side options are Mashed Potatoes, Fries, Veggie, Mac & Cheese, Fried Rice, Corn on the Cob, or Brocolli. Crab Daddy’s also has an outstanding bar menu with premium wines and beer!
Recipesfox2detroit.com

Chef Bobby’s camp friendly Seafood pouches

Chef Bobby’s camp friendly Seafood pouches. INGREDIENTS 16 little neck clams in shell, scrubbed 16 uncooked, shell-on jumbo shrimp* 16 sea scallops 1 lb baby lobster meat 4 ears corn on the cob, husked and cut into quarters OR 1 pound small par-boiled new potatoes** 16 cherry tomatoes 4 tablespoons butter Zest of one lemon, plus optional use of lemon wedges 2 teaspoons Old Bay 6 tablespoons white wine or beer (could substitute seafood stock or chicken broth) 1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives and/or fresh parsley Optional for serving: additional Old Bay, bread for mopping up the flavorful broth INSTRUCTIONS Lay four 18×12-inch pieces of heavy-duty aluminum foil (or use a double layer of regular foil) on the counter or a flat work surface. Cut four pieces of parchment paper into 16x10 sheets. This will create a barrier between the foil. I’m not a big fan of cooking directly on aluminum foil. For some reason it just leaves a funky taste on the food. Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat, and lightly oil the grate. Place 4 clams, 4 shrimp, 4 scallops, 4 pieces of corn on the cob or ¼ of the parboiled potatoes, and 8 halves cherry tomatoes in the center of each piece of foil. Place 2 tablespoons of butter over each pile – I cube each piece and evenly disperse. Zest ¼ of the lemon over each packet, and then sprinkle each with ½ teaspoon Old Bay, and 1½ tablespoons of the white wine or broth. Use whatever fresh herbs you like as well. Yum!! Bring the two short ends of each of the foil sheets together and fold over several times to seal. Leave room for steam. Fold the remaining ends over several times to seal the packet completely. (Advance prep tip: At this point, the packets may be placed on a rimmed baking sheet and refrigerated for up to 2 hours.) Place the foil packets on the preheated grill, cover the grill, and bake until the clams are open and the shrimp are pink and opaque, about 15 minutes. (Tip: Carefully open a packet after about 12-13 minutes and check for doneness. Variations in cooking time will occur from grill to grill. Our last packets were perfectly cooked at 14 minutes.) To serve, place the foil packets on individual plates, carefully unfold the top (be careful – the steam will be hot) or cut an “X” through the foil and peel back the foil. Sprinkle each packet with chives and/or parsley and serve with a lemon wedge, if desired.
DrinksTelegraph

I've found the ultimate drinks match for seafood – and it's not white wine

You can keep your trendy cans of rosé and your new, improved bag-in-box, even your delicious English fizz. My choice of wine to take to the seaside might surprise you – it’s sherry. Not any old sherry, though, and definitely not sweet sherry. I am talking about the palest, driest, most refreshing sherries of them all – fino and manzanilla.
Food & Drinksconnect-bridgeport.com

Shrimpy and Snappy's Seafood Market to Open on Jerry Dove Drive

Soon, area residents can purchase fresh seafood in a snap. Slated to open in just weeks is Shrimpy and Snappy’s – offering a variety of quality sea fare from across the east coast. “We plan to sell fresh seafood from the Outer Banks area and in time, we’ll be headed...
RestaurantsPosted by
Hyde Park Herald

What's Krackin' Southern Seafood set to open Aug. 8

Maurinise Lee has always wanted to open her own restaurant in Hyde Park. “I’ve lived here all my life. I grew up at 5323 South Woodlawn, went to Murray, went to Kenwood," she said. "I have always wanted to open a restaurant here. So I just started praying and asking God for the perfect place.”
Bethesda, MDTODAY.com

Why some of summer's favorite seafood dishes are so expensive

For many vacationers and residents along the Northeast coast, summer is synonymous with lobster rolls, fried clams and other seafood delights that restaurants large and small specialize in. But this year, customers may be forced to pay a higher price for their road trip crab legs, crab cakes and more, as the restaurant industry deals with a breakdown in the supply chain due to several factors including a serious labor shortage.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Only In Louisiana

Lakefront Views And Seafood Galore Make Landry’s Seafood In New Orleans A Top Dinner Spot

Similar to how BBQ just tastes better in a backyard, seafood was meant to be enjoyed with a beautiful waterfront view. There are certainly no shortages of incredible seafood restaurants, but few can compare with the endless lakefront views you’ll find at Landry’s Seafood. Come hungry, the portions are very generous! For more information, including […] The post Lakefront Views And Seafood Galore Make Landry’s Seafood In New Orleans A Top Dinner Spot appeared first on Only In Your State.
Food & Drinksvegnews.com

America’s Largest Seafood Chain, Long John Silver’s, Is Adding Vegan Fish

Today, Long John Silver’s—the largest seafood chain in the United States—added its first plant-based seafood options to five test locations in California and Georgia. Made by plant-based seafood brand Good Catch Foods, the new limited-time options consist of vegan crab cakes and fish-free fish filets. Both items can be ordered as à la carte add-ons to any meal and are featured in three menu options: the Plant-Based Platter (which includes two Fish-Free Fillets, two Crab-Free Cakes, and two sides) and two plant-based meal options featuring Fish-Free Fillets or Crab-Free Cakes, each served with two sides. Long John Silver’s currently offers several plant-based sides, including corn, green beans, and French fries.
Food & Drinksnorthbaybiz.com

Wine with Seafood

Wine is one of the oldest and most basic foods, and it’s meant to be enjoyed in context with food. Still believe that you only drink white wine with seafood? Guess what—reds also work. In fact, all the old rules about matching the color of wine with food can be thrown out the window. The variety of the grape and the how the wine is made (its style) are of much more important consideration than color. Red such as Grenache or Pinot Noir can be soft, delicate and very subtle. Sauvignon Blanc (a white varietal) can be made in a style that is powerful, heavy and herbaceous and completely overpower a delicate fish dish. The key then to match wines with food is to understand a little more about the flavors of wine. Here are a few guidelines that we use in deciding what wine to serve.
Bellflower, CALos Angeles Daily News

Reel in wonderful Southern seafood at T & C’s Tackle Box in Van Nuys

T & C’s Tackle Box Southern Seafood is a family affair — and not just because it’s the creation of cousins Christopher David and Trevor Hairston. It’s a family affair because, by the time you’ve finished placing your order, you’ll feel like a member of the family. They take great pride in the cooking — which well deserves that pride. You’ll want to chat about the relative flavors of cod versus whiting, tilapia versus red snapper — and wonder why it is that catfish, which is so tasty, gets so little respect out of the Deep South. Well, the guys are happy to talk.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

204 Bistro's Seafood Buffet at Swissôtel Bangkok Ratchada

204 Bistro’s weekend buffet is a must visit for seafood lovers. We were welcomed into the grand and stylish dining room and quickly seated in a family friendly booth for the dinner service. The friendly staff brought our children fresh fruit juices and suggested several wines that would pair well with the evening's buffet selection.

Comments / 0

Community Policy