Country 102.5’s Seafood Showdown Recap

Crab Daddy’s Seafood Buffet is located in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, next to Texas Roadhouse. They not only have a large menu with surf and turf, but they also have an all-you-can-eat seafood buffet! All buffet items are subject to availability and may change without notice. If you’re not in the mood for a buffet, then you should try their $24.99 Surf & Turf special, which comes with a side of your choice. First, you will choose between Grilled Chicken, Fried Chicken, a 6 oz Sirloin Steak, or ½ rack of Pork Ribs as your turf option. Then you will choose between ⅓ lb Fried Shrimp, ⅓ lb Peel & Eat Shrimp, Calamari, Fried Oysters, Fried Catfish, Salmon, or Lobster (add $3) as your surf option. Last, your side options are Mashed Potatoes, Fries, Veggie, Mac & Cheese, Fried Rice, Corn on the Cob, or Brocolli. Crab Daddy’s also has an outstanding bar menu with premium wines and beer!
