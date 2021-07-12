Alabama Catcher Sam Praytor Drafted By Miami Marlins

The Cleveland Indians signed non-drafted free agent catcher Seth Caddell. Undrafted out of high school, Cadell honored his college commitment with East Carolina. A rotational player his first two seasons on campus Caddell finally got a chance in 2020 before COvid ripped his breakout seas off the rails. As a junior, he batted .305 with a .344/.475/.819 slash line increasing his XBH% to near 39%. Returning as a Covid junior in 2021, Caddell hit .270 with 14 homers, 8 doubles producing a .256 ISO and a .386/.526/.912 line bumped by career-best 13.87 BB% with a 19.75% SO% and a career-best 41.5 XBH%. The right-handed-hitting backstop improved his SLG, OPS, and XBH% year-over-year, seizing the opportunity as a senior (4th year Covid junior).
