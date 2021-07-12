Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama Catcher Sam Praytor Drafted By Miami Marlins

By Michelle Sipe
Posted by 
Alt 101.7
Alt 101.7
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alabama catcher Sam Praytor was selected by the Miami Marlins as the 17th pick in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB Draft. Praytor was the No. 179 overall selection in the draft. Praytor played four seasons at Alabama and was often recognized as a team leader during Alabama baseball’s...

alt1017.com

Comments / 0

Alt 101.7

Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
417K+
Views
ABOUT

ALT 101.7 Tuscaloosas new generation of alternative music and the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://alt1017.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Sports
State
Alabama State
County
Tuscaloosa County, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Brown
Person
Alex Avila
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#The Miami Marlins#Alabama Baseball#Rbi#Samford#Third Team#Collegiate Baseball News#First Team All Sec#Ua#The Mlb Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBwhtc.com

Tigers focus on catchers in day three of MLB Draft

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Tigers started day three of the Major League Draft by selecting catchers back-to-back. In the 11th round, Detroit took Josh Crouch from the University of Central Florida, then picked Mike Rothenberg out of Duke. The Tigers also added four other position players and...
MLBkentuckysportsradio.com

Kentucky pitcher Holt Jones picked by Miami Marlins in 14th round of MLB Draft

Three Bat ‘Cats had their names called throughout the 2021 MLB Draft. The good news began in the third round when John Rhodes went to the Baltimore Orioles and it continued with Austin Schultz going in the 10th round to the Detroit Tigers. A class of 2021 Kentucky commitment who had yet to make it on campus, Jackson Merrill, was also drafted, getting picked in the first round with the 27th overall pick by the San Diego Padres.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Miami Marlins: What does the Outfield look like after a Marte Trade?

With star outfielder Starling Marte more than likely to get shipped out of town by the July 30th trade deadline, the Miami Marlins will not only be without one of its most productive bats going forward but also its main center fielder. If and when Marte is traded away by the Marlins, it will require Miami to reevaluate its outfield situation.
MLBchatsports.com

Miami Marlins: 10 Players to Consider Selling at the 2021 MLB Trade Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 30: Starling Marte #6 of the Miami Marlins looks on against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on June 30, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Marlins defeated the Phillies 11-6. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Miami Marlins. With the trade deadline falling on July 30th...
MLBchatsports.com

Miami Marlins: The 10 Best Rookie Seasons in Franchise History

WASHINGTON - AUGUST 10: Hanley Ramirez #2 of the Florida Marlins is congratulated by Dan Uggla #6 after scoring in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on August 10, 2010 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) The Miami Marlins have had four Rookie of...
MLBchatsports.com

Miami Marlins: Griffin Conine Continues Impressive 2021 Season

LAKELAND, FL - FEBRUARY 28: Griffin Conine #93 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on while batting during the Spring Training game against the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on February 28, 2020 in Lakeland, Florida. The Blue Jays defeated the Tigers 5-4. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
MLBMcPherson Sentinel

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies odds, picks and prediction

The Miami Marlins (39-50) and Philadelphia Phillies (44-44) kick-off their second halves of the season with a seven-inning doubleheader Friday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Game 1's first pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Marlins vs. Phillies odds with MLB picks and predictions.
MLBfishstripes.com

Here Are Some Interesting Facts About the Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins, a professional baseball team based in Florida, compete in the National League East division. The team joined Major League Baseball as an expansion franchise when it was created by Wayne Huizenga in 1991 and later owned by John Henry. Since that time, the Miami Marlins have used several names for their home including Joe Robbie Stadium (1993–2001), Dolphin Stadium (2002–2007) and Sun Life Stadium (2008-2011). In 2012, the team moved to their new stadium located in Little Havana on the site of the old Orange Bowl.
MLBSports Illustrated

REPORT: WVU Catcher Paul McIntosh Signs with Marlins

The 2021 MLB First-Year Player Draft has come and gone but teams are still adding to their respective organizations by signing deals with undrafted free agents. Four Mountaineers were selected in this year's draft but none of which happened to be senior catcher Paul McIntosh. Despite being passed on in...
MLBsportsnaut.com

WATCH: Jesus Aguilar, Miami Marlins blank Philadelphia Phillies in nightcap

Jesus Aguilar homered, singled twice and drove in four runs to lift the Miami Marlins past the host Philadelphia Phillies 7-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday. The Phillies won the opener 5-2. Starling Marte homered, doubled twice, scored three runs and knocked in three for the...
MLBchatsports.com

Miami Marlins Rumors: Fish Expected to be Active at 2021 MLB Trade Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 16: Starling Marte #6 of the Miami Marlins slides home safely to score a run in the top of the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during Game Two of the doubleheader at Citizens Bank Park on July 16, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
MLBlemoncitylive.com

Assessing the Miami Marlins Halfway Through the 2021 Season

Miami, Florida – When assessing the Miami Marlins midway through the 2021 season it’s time to address the elephant in the room. The playoffs are out of reach. Heading into the All-Star break Miami’s record stands at 39-50, that’s last place within the division. As of late Sunday afternoon, they are nine games behind the NL East leading New York Mets and 12 games away from the final wildcard spot. Unless something happens, it’s looking like both wildcards will be claimed by the NL West.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Miami Marlins: Predicting the Top 10 Prospects Post-2021 MLB Draft

With some of the Miami Marlins‘ draft picks from the 2021 MLB Draft beginning to officially sign with the organization, the focus now turns to when and where these players will make their highly-anticipated professional debuts. While the excitement surrounding these new draft picks’ on-field debut’s is obviously warranted, what...
MLBfishstripes.com

2021 Marlins MLB Draft pick signings

The Marlins have until August 1 to sign players selected during the 2021 MLB Draft. Their total bonus pool is $9,949,800. Fish Stripes will be updating the status of those negotiations right here. Signed. 118th overall pick—Tanner Allen, OF, Mississippi State. $487,900 slot value (reportedly signing for less than that)
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Miami Marlins: Starling Marte now likely to be traded

The Miami Marlins are looking for pieces to build around as they look to come out of their rebuild. Starling Marte, meanwhile, wants to be a part of that future, indicating his desire to sign an extension. In theory, it seemed to be a matter of time before the two sides were able to make something work.
MLBchatsports.com

Series Preview: Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 27: Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals reacts after reaching second base as Jazz Chisholm Jr. #2 of the Miami Marlins looks on in the first inning at loanDepot park on June 27, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) After a 3-1...
MLBindiansbaseballinsider.com

Cleveland Indians signed non-drafted free agent Catcher Seth Caddell

The Cleveland Indians signed non-drafted free agent catcher Seth Caddell. Undrafted out of high school, Cadell honored his college commitment with East Carolina. A rotational player his first two seasons on campus Caddell finally got a chance in 2020 before COvid ripped his breakout seas off the rails. As a junior, he batted .305 with a .344/.475/.819 slash line increasing his XBH% to near 39%. Returning as a Covid junior in 2021, Caddell hit .270 with 14 homers, 8 doubles producing a .256 ISO and a .386/.526/.912 line bumped by career-best 13.87 BB% with a 19.75% SO% and a career-best 41.5 XBH%. The right-handed-hitting backstop improved his SLG, OPS, and XBH% year-over-year, seizing the opportunity as a senior (4th year Covid junior).

Comments / 0

Community Policy