Alabama Catcher Sam Praytor Drafted By Miami Marlins

Miami, Florida – When assessing the Miami Marlins midway through the 2021 season it’s time to address the elephant in the room. The playoffs are out of reach. Heading into the All-Star break Miami’s record stands at 39-50, that’s last place within the division. As of late Sunday afternoon, they are nine games behind the NL East leading New York Mets and 12 games away from the final wildcard spot. Unless something happens, it’s looking like both wildcards will be claimed by the NL West.