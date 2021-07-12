Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

The Midnight Company Presents a Play About Baseball, Racism and Pop Culture in 1964

By Mark Bretz
laduenews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlay: Now Playing Third Base for the St. Louis Cardinals ... Bond, James Bond. Highlights: The Midnight Company founder and artistic director Joe Hanrahan reprises his role as the narrator of this engaging and absorbing yarn, which mirrors a previous era with the present in journalistic but not always flattering ways, blending the histories of baseball, movies, racism and theater together into one intriguing tale.

