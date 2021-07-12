Cancel
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock Man Accused of Assaulting Girlfriend and Shooting Up Home

By Luke Matsik
37-year-old Brett Jamar Johnson of Lubbock has been accused of breaking into his girlfriend's home, assaulting her and then later shooting multiple bullets inside the home. Witnesses say that Johnson forced his way through the front door of his girlfriend's home in the 2100 block of 35th Street. Reports indicate that Johnson forced his way in by kicking in the door. Afterwards, it's said that he assaulted his girlfriend. The exact details weren't clear.

This Texas Criminal Mastermind Hasn’t Figured Out Security Cameras

Let's be honest, criminals usually aren't the most cognitive people on the planet. The phrase "sharp as a beach ball" comes into play more often than not with this crowd. In this instance, meet a genius who didn't think for a minute that in this day and age, in a major, big-box home improvement store, there just may be a camera watching him jam some power tools down his pants.
15-Year-Old From O’Donnell Dies From Stray Bullet in San Antonio

15-year-old Jaden Rosas from O'Donnell, Texas was killed by a stray bullet in San Antonio the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. KAMC News reports that Jaden was visiting relatives in San Antonio, still coping with the loss of his mother to cancer a few months prior. He was playing video games when a stray bullet came through the wall and struck him in the head. This happened at around 3 a.m.

