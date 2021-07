Hotel management company Meyer Jabara Hotels has bolstered its executive team with the addition of Mark Kronick as CFO and Daniela Burga as SVP, human resources. “It’s been a long time since we’ve had the opportunity to announce new executive hires, and we are quite proud of that,” said ​​MJH President Justin Jabara. “Meyer Jabara Hotels is known industry-wide as an employer of choice because we operate with a culture in which our employees help shape the direction of the company, as well as their own hotels. Those who work for us in management roles rarely leave mainly because we provide a combination of strategic leadership tools and behavioral principles that focus each associate on providing exceptional and memorable experiences for their guests. It is this ‘Journey culture’ that enables us to attract and retain the best-of-the-best associates who deliver an industry-leading customer experience.”