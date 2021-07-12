Luke Bryan Proudly Leads the Way as He Blazes the Trail with the First Major Country Tour to Hit the Road this Year – PROUD TO BE RIGHT HERE TOUR

Nashville – Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan blazed the trail for the country music industry this weekend with the launch of his PROUD TO BE RIGHT HERE TOUR becoming the first major country tour to hit the road this year. After a forced fifteen-month hiatus shut down the concert industry, Luke, along with guests Dylan Scott, Caylee Hammack and DJ Rock, played to capacity crowds in Syracuse, Hershey, and Boston. His PROUD TO BE RIGHT HERE TOUR is slated to run through October 16 with 35+ shows.