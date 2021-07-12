T. Graham Brown Welcomes Lee Greenwood As His Guest On July’s Live Wire On SiriusXM’s Prime Country Channel 58 Starting Wednesday, July 14 at 10/9c

Randy Travis. A living legend. While he hasn’t really been able to perform much since he suffered a stroke and subsequently underwent brain surgery back in 2013, every now and then he teams up with a fellow artist to sing different parts of some of his biggest hits. And last night, he did it again in a huge way in a surprise appearance at the historic Ryman Auditorium to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Nashville live music staple Whiskey Jam. […] The post Randy Travis Joins In On “Forever And Ever, Amen” In A Beautiful Moment At The Ryman To Celebrate Whiskey Jam’s 10th Anniversary first appeared on Whiskey Riff.