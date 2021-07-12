Cancel
Nashville, TN

T. Graham Brown Welcomes Lee Greenwood As His Guest On July’s Live Wire On SiriusXM’s Prime Country Channel 58 Starting Wednesday, July 14 at 10/9c

By Press Release
thecountrynote.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith continued airings throughout July, T. Graham Brown’s Live Wire will feature live cuts from artists including Waylon Jennings, Alabama, Martina McBride, Asleep At The Wheel, and Bachman Turner Overdrive, plus an exclusive interview and live cuts from Lee Greenwood. NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country hit-maker T. Graham Brown’s LIVE WIRE...

