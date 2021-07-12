Cancel
Moment huge bonfire crashes into road before Northern Irish July 12 celebrations

By William Walker
Daily Mirror
 15 days ago
The bonfire collapse happened ahead of the July 12th celebrations (Image: NurPhoto/PA Images)

A huge bonfire collapsed ahead of traditional Twelfth of July celebrations across Northern Ireland.

Thousands took to the streets as part of the main date in the Protestant loyal order parading season.

Organisers stuck to plans to have parades of no more than 500 people, even though the limit on public gatherings imposed due to Covid-19 has been removed.

In the build up to the celebrations a huge blazing bonfire collapsed into the road in Portadown, Co Armagh on Friday.

Sinn Fein councillor Paul Duffy said it was a miracle no one was killed or seriously injured in the collapse.

The normal 18 main events were replaced by more than 100 local parades in a number of cities, towns and villages.

The celebrations mark Protestant King William's victory over the Catholic King James at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690 (Image: PA)

As well as the reduced size of the parades, there were fewer spectators lining the roads this year.

The Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland Edward Stevenson hailed events as a "great success".

Mr Stevenson said it had been "no easy task" for districts to organise.

But he said districts stepped up and delivered events which celebrated the anniversary of King William III's victory at the Battle of the Boyne but also "put the best interests of the wider community to the fore in relation to Covid-19".

He said they hoped to return to traditional Twelfth demonstrations in 2022.

The Twelfth parades mark the victory of Protestant King William of Orange over Catholic King James II at the Battle of the Boyne, north of Dublin, in 1690 - a triumph that secured a Protestant line of succession to the British Crown.

The events were cancelled last year due to Covid (Image: NurPhoto/PA Images)

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson marched with the Ballinran Orange Lodge in Kilkeel, Co Down.

He said: "This is the community in which I grew up, my family still live here and it is great to come back and to meet people that I haven't met up with in years.

"It is a very much scaled-down parade of what it would normally be but it is good to see some parading resuming on the Twelfth. I think people are just glad to have a day out."

The vast majority of Twelfth events are peaceful, although in some years there have been flashpoints involving Orange lodges and nationalist residents.

Up to 2,000 police officers were on duty throughout the day, but no trouble was reported.

There was a significant police presence for parades in Belfast on Monday through the Ardoyne area and past St Patrick's Catholic Church on Donegall Street.

Assistant Chief Constable Jonathan Roberts said: "I am pleased that today has passed without incident.

"I would like to thank and acknowledge all of the people who helped make this a safe and enjoyable day for many.

"We will be continuing our duties throughout the night to keep our communities safe."

In Belfast, a number of small parades took place before the bands gathered at Carlisle Circus ahead of the march through the city centre and on to Shaw's Bridge.

Traditionally, parade participants congregate at fields where they hear speeches and prayers delivered by senior Orangemen before a return march, but that did not happen this year.

The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland had called on everyone attending a parade to respect Covid-19 guidelines.

Last year's Twelfth of July parades were cancelled due to the pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings.

The Twelfth parades were preceded by the traditional burning of Eleventh Night bonfires, which this year took place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

