Look up in the sky tonight to see moon, Mars, Venus conjunction

By Mike Maze, WRAL meteorologist
WRAL News
 15 days ago
The weather is going to be perfect to view the planets, stars and moon tonight. Look to the west or northwest right after sunset to see Monday night's sky show. The moon, Mars and Venus will be in conjunction. You will be able to see the crescent moon, and Mars...

Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

