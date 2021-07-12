Validity Announces Solution Empowering Marketers to Adopt BIMI

In the past month, we have told you reports of OnePlus throttling some apps to improve battery life of the OnePlus 9 Pro. The Chinese OEM quickly responded to the app throttling accusation. It didn’t actually admit the throttling but acknowledged performance of apps may be different in some benchmarking apps. The company further clarified its stand on the throttling CPU performance accusation. It appears to have a solution now. OnePlus is introducing a built-in performance toggle. It should work as it allows users to control those “performance optimizations”. Phone owners can see if they are on or off.