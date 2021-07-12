Lubbock Man Accused of Assaulting Girlfriend and Shooting Up Home

37-year-old Brett Jamar Johnson of Lubbock has been accused of breaking into his girlfriend's home, assaulting her and then later shooting multiple bullets inside the home. Witnesses say that Johnson forced his way through the front door of his girlfriend's home in the 2100 block of 35th Street. Reports indicate that Johnson forced his way in by kicking in the door. Afterwards, it's said that he assaulted his girlfriend. The exact details weren't clear.