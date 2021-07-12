Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

Operation Homefront and CSX to Distribute School Supplies to Help 1,400 Military Families Start Strong for Back-to-School

Houston Chronicle
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO, Texas (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. As families nationwide prepare for the start of another school year, CSX will join Operation Homefront for the third consecutive year to distribute more than 1,400 backpacks and essential school supplies to military children in Jacksonville, Florida; Clarksville, Tennessee; and Fayetteville, North Carolina as a part of Operation Homefront’s annual Back-to-School Brigade (BTSB).

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
San Antonio, TX
Education
State
Tennessee State
City
Jacksonville, TX
State
Florida State
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Fayetteville, TX
San Antonio, TX
Society
San Antonio, TX
Government
City
Clarksville, TX
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csx#School Supplies#Railroads#Charity#Csx#Prweb#Operation Homefront#Saic#Pride In Service#Operationhomefront Org#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Military
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Charities
Related
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar has pulled out of the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC backtracks with new mask guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reversed guidance from just two months ago by saying fully vaccinated people should now mask up in certain areas, underscoring the growing threat posed by a new strain of the coronavirus. In updated guidelines, the CDC advised fully vaccinated people...
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy