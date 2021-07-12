Orioles First-Round Draft Pick Colton Cowser Missed Call From GM Mike Elias

(Wednesday, July 14, 2021 edition) Pictured is The Baylor School’s Cooper Kinney (left), along with his father and Baylor baseball coach, Mike Kinney. During Sunday’s 2021 MLB Draft, Cooper was drafted in the First Round, as the 34th pick by the Tampa Bay Rays. Cooper was selected to the Tennessee Sports Writer’s Association (TSWA) All-State Team last week, and recently received the Mr. Tennessee Baseball Award, presented by the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association. Kinney, a University of South Carolina signee, help guide the Baylor Red Raiders to a third straight state championship during May’s Spring Fling in Murfreesboro. Mike, a standout all-around athlete on the court, football field and on the diamond as well, played for and then eventually coached the Rhea County High School Eagles’ baseball team for several years up until 2014.
