With Friday’s trade deadline approaching, the Giants are one of a handful of teams with a legitimate chance of acquiring three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer. As Scherzer’s Nationals have fallen apart, Washington general manager Mike Rizzo has signaled the ace is ready and willing to waive his no-trade clause for the chance to pitch for a contender. The Giants, with the best record in the majors, appear to be in at least a decent position to potentially land the top difference-maker expected to be available on the trade market.