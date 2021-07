GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Big 12 Conference was rocked over the last week with news at Texas and Oklahoma were departing for the SEC, but as Fitz explains, it's time for the remaining eight schools in the Big 12 to push back. Forcing Texas and OU to either stay through the end of the conference's grant of media rights contracts in 2025 or making them pay a full buyout for an earlier departure, while simultaneously seeking legal action against the schools and ESPN for interfering in the league's members ability to conduct business, would all seem like good ideas. Whatever the Big 12 does, its days of being passive in the face of conference realignment needs to end.