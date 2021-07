Last Saturday provided one of the most memorable games of the Yankees’ season, thanks in large part to Gerrit Cole’s complete game shutout in a 1-0 win against the Astros. One of the top moments from that victory came in between the action, when Aaron Boone came out for a mound visit with the tying run on base in the ninth inning. But Boone returned to the dugout after an animated Cole was seen shouting among the huddle of Yankees, and Cole finished the job with a strikeout of Yordan Alvarez on his career-high 129th pitch.