Summer camp helping kids with learning loss before starting new school year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis kids who fell behind in their academics during the pandemic are getting the tools they need to succeed before starting the school year.

Slam is a summer enrichment and development program cohosted by Rising Together Foundation executive director Judd Peters who’s teaming up with Pursuit of God Church in Frayser.

The foundation bridges the gap between education and opportunities.

“We’ve all heard about the summer and that disadvantaged kids where they regress academically so with the learning loss on top of that, they need our academic programs more now than ever,” said Peters.

“It helps me with things before school even starts like math and even though I’m really good at science and reading, you could always get better at something,” said Christian Crump who is attending the camp.

You can register today and there are still plenty of slots available.

This is a three-week program for 1st through 9th graders.

It costs $300 but the good news is that financial assistance is available for families who cannot afford the cost.

For questions about how to enroll your child, email judd@risingtogetherfoundation.com or call 901-378-3251.

The camp is being held at Pursuit of God Church from July 12th- July 30th Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

©2021 Cox Media Group