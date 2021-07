Another Aztec is headed to the big leagues. Former Palm Desert standout Jonny Cuevas was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 12th round of the MLB Draft on Tuesday. "It's an emotional day. All the hard work and time me and my family put into this, it's satisfying seeing it all pay off. I'm grateful for the opportunity and can't wait to get to work," said Cuevas via text message to KESQ Sports Director Blake Arthur.