Severe Weather Statement issued for Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 16:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rains from severe thunderstorms can produce sudden and dangerous flow in arroyos, ditches and over low water crossings. Do not attempt to drive through areas where water covers the roadway. Target Area: Union A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL UNION AND SOUTHEASTERN COLFAX COUNTIES At 544 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Farley, or 28 miles southwest of Des Moines, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Farley. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH