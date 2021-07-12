Cancel
Appling County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Appling, Bacon, Pierce by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Appling; Bacon; Pierce SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN PIERCE...BACON AND CENTRAL APPLING COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM EDT * At 741 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Alma, moving north at 20 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Alma and New Lacy.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

