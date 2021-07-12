Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Frizzell goes in 8th round of MLB Draft to Washington Nationals

By Tyler Shaw
KBTX.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER, Colorado (KBTX) - Texas A&M first baseman Will Frizzell was selected in the 8th round (233rd overall pick) by the Washington Nationals in the 2021 MLB Draft Monday afternoon. Frizzell joins fellow Aggies Saenz and Miller who both went in the 4th round. Frizzell has played in 177 games...

www.kbtx.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#America First#Collegiate Baseball#Mlb Draft#Kbtx#Texas A M#The Washington Nationals#The Maroon White#Abca#Ncbwa Rrb#Aggie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Padres’ Big Trade

The San Diego Padres are going for it. Sunday evening, the NL West contenders made the first huge move of the trade deadline. San Diego has acquired All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates. ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan was the first to report the move. “The San...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Javier Baez deserves 5-game suspension after disgusting display

Call it whatever you want; disgusting, classless, nauseating, or off-putting. But whatever you call, it should most definitely result in a multiple-game suspension for Javier Baez. The Chicago Cubs’ infielder’s on-field “celebration” following a walk-off single versus the Cincinnati Reds was one of the more objectionable displays I’ve ever seen in baseball.
MLBTMZ.com

MLB Fan Suffers Bloody Gash After Getting Hit By Violent Punches During Mariners Game

A fan at a Seattle Mariners game left the ballpark this weekend with a gnarly gash on his forehead ... after he took two HUGE punches to the face during a fight in the stands. The wild scene was all captured on video during the Mariners' game Friday night against the Oakland A's ... when two fans got into an argument that turned violent.
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Brewers' Christian Yelich, Jace Peterson go on COVID-19 IL

The Milwaukee Brewers traveled to start their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday evening but will be without two familiar faces for more than just a few games. Per Adam McCalvy of the MLB website, Brewers star left fielder Christian Yelich has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list after he tested positive for the virus even though he is considered fully vaccinated. Infielder Jace Peterson was later added to the COVID-19 IL following contact-tracing protocols.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Here’s why Aaron Judge was removed from the Yankees line-up

The New York Yankees mysteriously scratched Aaron Judge from the lineup before Wednesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. It was a strange Wednesday night in Florida for the Yankees. First, they scratched outfielder Aaron Judge ahead of their game with the Rays. Then they traded a load of prospects...
Clemson, SCshakinthesouthland.com

Two Clemson Quarterbacks Drafted to MLB

While Monte Lee was certainly watching the MLB draft and seeing how draft picks may effect next year’s depth, Dabo Swinney and the football staff also had reason to watch. Tiger freshman QB Bubba Chandler and freshman athlete Will Taylor, who is expected to take reps as a back up QB this season, both had projections of going in the first round. It appears the duo’s football prospects made MLB teams a bit wary of using a first round draft pick on them, as there was a lot of question regarding what each player would choose.
MLBvillagelife.com

Former Trojans selected in MLB Draft

Two 2017 Oak Ridge High School graduates were selected in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft last week. Left-handed pitcher Robert Gasser was selected by the San Diego Padres with the 71st overall pick while right-hander Trenton Denholm was drafted by the Cleveland Indians as the 426th choice. The duo...
MLBchatsports.com

Washington Nationals’ Starlin Castro placed on administrative leave by MLB

WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals infielder Starlin Castro was placed on administrative leave Friday as part of the joint Major League Baseball-MLB Players Association domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Castro can be on administrative leave for up to seven days barring an extension. He is paid during that...
MLBDaily Record

Rockies draft Benny Montgomery: How the national media graded Colorado’s first-round pick in the MLB draft

For the second straight year, the Rockies picked an outfielder out of high school with their top selection in the MLB draft. Colorado selected Benny Montgomery out of Red Land High School in Lewisberry, Pa., on Sunday with the No. 8 overall pick at Bellco Theatre in Denver. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound 18-year-old is ranked as the No. 15 prospect in the draft, according to MLB Pipeline.
MLBSentinel

Draft League to move forward after MLB Draft

Believe it or not, now comes the biggest test of the first season of the MLB Draft League. The burning question leading into the season, and even as it got more than a month into the season, is what happens after the draft?. The goal of the league was to...
MLBan17.com

Yankees select SLU's Warren in 8th Round of 2021 MLB Draft

HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana right-hander Will Warren was selected Monday in the eighth round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft by the New York Yankees (243rd overall). Warren, an All-Southland Conference and All-Louisiana hurler, led the Southeastern staff in wins (7), innings pitched (91.0), strikeouts (95) and opponent...
MLBnbc25news.com

Washington Nationals MLB game postponed after shooting outside stadium

WASHINGTON (AP) — The game between the San Diego Padres and Washington was suspended in the sixth inning Saturday night after police said there was a shooting outside Nationals Park. Two people were shot, said Dustin Sternbeck, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesman. Investigators believe, based on preliminary information, that one...
Colorado StateFort Morgan Times

Regis Jesuit’s Alec Willis, Cardinals’ 7th-round pick, headlines Colorado players selected in the 2021 MLB Draft

Alec Willis gathered his closest friends and family at his house to watch the MLB Draft on Monday. Then, as the rounds came and went, he nearly sent them all home. It was a good thing he didn’t. Willis, a 6-foot-6 flamethrowing right-hander out of Regis Jesuit, was the first Colorado player off the board when the Cardinals selected him in the seventh round at No. 211 overall.
MLBsoxmachine.com

Podcast: 2021 MLB Draft recap

A special weekend edition of the podcast. James Fox of Future Sox joins the show as we recap the Chicago White Sox 2021 draft class. Josh Nelson is the host and producer of the Sox Machine Podcast. For show suggestions, guest appearances, and sponsorship opportunities, you can reach him via email at josh@soxmachine.com.
MLBVillanovan

Graceffo Selected in Fifth Round of MLB Draft

It was always a dream of Gordon Graceffo’s to become an MLB draftee, and on July 12th, that goal became a reality as the St. Louis Cardinals selected him in the 5th round with the 151st overall pick. “It was definitely surreal... It was crazy getting to hear your name...
MLBAmazin' Avenue

2021 MLB Draft: Back to the Future

Picollo has had an extremely limited collegiate career. He attended UNC Wilmington after turning down the Mets but redshirted in his freshman year and did not pitch. He made his collegiate debut in 2020 and pitched a scoreless inning against the University of Dayton, walking one and striking out one, before the NCAA ended all sporting activities due to COVID-19. He returned to the mound for the Seahawks in 2021, appearing in two games and allowing one run in 1.1 innings, giving up a hit, walking two batters, and striking out a batter. As stated in his LinkedIn biography, the right-hander is more interested in following in his father’s footsteps and leveraging the time he has spent in baseball into a scouting career rather than a future as a professional athlete.

Comments / 0

Community Policy