Illinois becomes first state to require teaching Asian American history in schools
Illinois has become the first state to mandate that Asian American history be part of its public school curriculum. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill Friday that requires elementary and high schools to teach a unit of Asian American history beginning in the 2022-23 school year. The historic legislation, which passed after an aggressive campaign led in part by the nonprofit group Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Chicago, is scheduled to go into effect Jan. 1.www.nbcnews.com
Comments / 2