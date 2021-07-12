Cancel
Illinois becomes first state to require teaching Asian American history in schools

By Kimmy Yam
Cover picture for the articleIllinois has become the first state to mandate that Asian American history be part of its public school curriculum. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill Friday that requires elementary and high schools to teach a unit of Asian American history beginning in the 2022-23 school year. The historic legislation, which passed after an aggressive campaign led in part by the nonprofit group Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Chicago, is scheduled to go into effect Jan. 1.

