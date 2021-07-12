Cancel
College Station, TX

Women’s Basketball Elevates Sydney Carter

By Texas A&M Sports Information
KBTX.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Gary Blair elevated Sydney Carter to player development/assistant recruiting coordinator on Monday. “Sydney Carter is making the transition from student-athlete, to professional athlete to video coordinator and now assistant,” Blair said. “She is learning the ropes of every position that we have here at Texas A&M. She has excelled at every step in her career, and has done everything that our players aspire to do. Sydney has the ability to teach, relate to young people, has organizational skills and an unmatched work ethic that will make her a great addition to our very diverse staff.”

