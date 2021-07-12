Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Amy Winehouse wanted to be a mum before her tragic death at 27 ten years ago

By Tom Bryant
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bVkFx_0aut5qMo00
Amy Winehouse wanted to be a mum before her tragic death at 27 ten years ago

Back to Black singer Amy Winehouse dreamed of having children, a documentary marking the 10th anniversary of her death reveals.

It includes an interview in which Amy is asked where she wants to be in 10 years. She replies: “I would like to have a couple of kids, two or three.”

Friends speaking out for the first time back this up.

Tearful Catriona Gourlay said: “She wanted to be a mum.” Chantelle Dusette added: “She would have been a beautiful mum.”

The BBC documentary Reclaiming Amy is out on July 23, 10 years after paramedics found her dead at her home, aged just 27.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aM10E_0aut5qMo00
Amy Winehouse opened up about having a family in an unearthed interview (Image: Publicity Picture)

There were empty vodka bottles on the floor of her house in Camden, North London. She had died of alcohol poisoning.

Amy had a well-documented drug habit, regularly using heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis – but had got herself clean.

Pal Naomi Parry said: “There were long weeks of sobriety interspersed with periods of binge drinking.”

The programme also features Amy’s parents Mitch and Janis, who separated when Amy was 10.

They took great issue with Asif Kapadia’s Oscar-winning 2015 documentary Amy for suggesting Mitch and others failed to do enough to help the star.

Mitch said: “In 2015, I had a nervous breakdown because of that film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xdjk1_0aut5qMo00
Amy Winehouse pictured with her mum Janis Winehouse-Collins (Image: Janis Winehouse Collins)

“It was so destructive and for what reason?”

He has previously claimed pals of Amy walked out of interviews with Kapadia as they felt the questions were so loaded.

He said: “They were with her all the time but the film portrays her as a lonely girl on her own all the time.

“I used to go round to the house and there could be 30 people in there – and I’m not talking about the old days – they were good people and good to be around Amy.”

Do you have a story to sell? Get in touch with us at webcelebs@trinitymirror.com or call us direct 0207 29 33033.

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

376K+
Followers
78K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Winehouse
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesRefinery29

This New Doc Reveals Another Side Of Amy Winehouse

“I couldn’t listen to her music for the longest time. I used to go out and I would leave the room if it came on in a restaurant.” Dionne Bromfield pauses for a moment as we talk on Zoom, recounting how she coped at the height of her grief. “It took a long, long time but last year was the first time I went on Spotify and actually typed in her name. I see everything in a whole new perspective now, and I appreciate her voice so much more.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

How tragic Amy Winehouse's final boyfriend found love (and marriage) with Meghan Markle co-star

Ten years after he was left devastated by the death of Amy Winehouse, the singer’s last partner has found new love. Film director Reg Traviss last year married actress and model Zita Teby, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. The pair are believed to have met on the set of Mr Traviss’s 2015 gangster film Anti-Social, which starred Meghan Markle as the fashion model girlfriend of a graffiti artist.
Celebritiesglamourmagazine.co.uk

'We'll only ever have one Amy; no one will be able to replicate what she had': 10 years on from Amy Winehouse’s death, her goddaughter, Dionne Bromfield, reveals the Amy she knew

Amy Winehouse was one of the biggest, most talented and successful female British singer-songwriters of all time. And while her multi-award winning 2006 album, Black to Black and her iconic beehived Sixties inspired look might have sky-rocketed her to global fame, towards the end of her life, she sadly became just as famous for her erratic love life, substance-abuse issues and eating disorders. This week it will be 10 years since Amy was found dead at her Camden home on July 23rd 2011. An inquest later ruled she had died from alcohol poisoning at the age of 27, thus joining the notorious "27 club" of music legends including Kurt Cobain, Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix who all lost their lives at this young age.
CelebritiesTrentonian

Amy Winehouse's dad wants her remembered for talent

Amy Winehouse's father wants people to remember the late star for her "talent", not her addictions. The 'Back To Black' singer died of alcohol poisoning in July 2011 aged just 2017 and Mitch Winehouse admitted he is doing his best not to let his daughter's troubles overshadow her other qualities.
MusicGrazia

10 Years After Losing Amy Winehouse, Her Legacy Is Saving Women's Lives

To mark the 10 year anniversary of Amy Winehouse’s tragic death, Anna Silverman meets her stepmother and visits Amy’s Place – a recovery house helping vulnerable women – to see how her legacy is saving lives. There was a period, just after Amy Winehouse died, when Jane Winehouse had a...
Movieswmleader.com

10 Years After Singer’s Death, New Film ‘Reclaiming Amy’ Tells Her Family’s Side

Coming just five months after “Framing Britney Spears,” Curious Films’ new documentary, “Reclaiming Amy,” about late singer Amy Winehouse, takes a similar tack in examining the flesh-and-blood woman behind the paparazzi pictures. Only two years apart in age, Spears and Winehouse dominated the mid-2000s tabloid headlines with their public unravelling...
MusicEsquire

Why Amy Winehouse Endures

A twenty-something co-worker of mine recently let slip that her go-to karaoke selections are the hits of Amy Winehouse. “Those songs come on and instantly everyone freaks out,” she said. I asked why she thought they still hit so hard. “Mainly it’s the attitude and sass,” she explained, adding “I don’t want to say her songs are considered throwback at this point—they absolutely are not—I just think she had a James Dean quality to her, in that there was no one like her and no voice like hers.”
CelebritiesGrazia

Dionne Bromfield On Remembering Her Godmother, Amy Winehouse, Ten Years On

‘I wasn't in the frame of mind to even do anything like that, and also, I felt like, do I just let her rest? Do I really need to talk about her? Should I just do this privately? But a lot of my relationship with her was so public. And I felt like there was a lot of stuff that wasn't actually made aware in the public eye that I felt should be seen.’
Celebritieswashingtonnewsday.com

10 Years Later, I Remember Amy Winehouse, My Best Friend

10 Years Later, I Remember Amy Winehouse, My Best Friend. Amy Winehouse died 10 years ago on July 23, but her best friend still talks about her in the present tense, even when talking about how much she misses her. Juliette Ashby, a singer-songwriter, tells This website, “She’s my best...

Comments / 0

Community Policy