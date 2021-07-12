Multi-Vehicle Accident Reported in Area of Mile Marker 66 on I-91 North

On July 12 at approximately 0623 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks, Westminster Barracks, and Middlesex Barracks were dispatched to the area of mile marker 66 on I-91 North in the Town of Hartland, VT, for a report of several vehicles which crashed at that location. Hartford and Hartland Fire and Rescue also responded as well as the Agency of Transportation and an Inspector from the Department of Motor Vehicles commercial team.