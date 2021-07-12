Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hartland, VT

Multi-Vehicle Accident Reported in Area of Mile Marker 66 on I-91 North

By Phyllis Muzeroll
etickernewsofclaremont.com
 15 days ago

On July 12 at approximately 0623 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks, Westminster Barracks, and Middlesex Barracks were dispatched to the area of mile marker 66 on I-91 North in the Town of Hartland, VT, for a report of several vehicles which crashed at that location. Hartford and Hartland Fire and Rescue also responded as well as the Agency of Transportation and an Inspector from the Department of Motor Vehicles commercial team.

www.etickernewsofclaremont.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Traffic
Local
Vermont Accidents
Hartland, VT
Traffic
Hartland, VT
Accidents
State
Vermont State
City
Hartland, VT
Hartland, VT
Crime & Safety
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mile Marker#Rear End#Traffic Accident#Multi Vehicle Accident#Troopers#Hartland Fire And Rescue#The Vermont State Police#Vtsp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles is the latest athlete vocal about mental health

After pulling out of the Olympic women’s gymnastics team and all-around competitions, Simone Biles became the latest athlete at the center of the push to destigmatize mental health conversations in sports. Biles withdrew from the team final citing the emotional toll of the Games, telling Hoda Kotb on the "TODAY"...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC backtracks with new mask guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reversed guidance from just two months ago by saying fully vaccinated people should now mask up in certain areas, underscoring the growing threat posed by a new strain of the coronavirus. In updated guidelines, the CDC advised fully vaccinated people...

Comments / 0

Community Policy