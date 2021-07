A New York State Comptroller's audit of the town of Otselic pointed out several problems with financial reporting and found a conflict of interest. The report's key findings were as follows: the supervisor did not provide the town board with accurate financial reports; the board did not review the supervisor's financial reports yearly; the required yearly financial reports were not filed to the comptroller's office from 2016 through 2020; a board member had a prohibited interest in the contracts between the town and his auto parts businesses; and the town board did not adopt a code of ethics policy required by law.