Cetera’s new hire will be head of business consulting
One of the largest wealth managers’ desire to grow financial advisors’ practices has led to its hiring of a new head of business consulting. Michele Dillon started at Cetera Financial Group in April and has over 30 years of experience in the industry. She was most recently employed at St. Petersburg, Florida-based financial services firm Raymond James, where she served as vice president of private client group education and practice management.www.financial-planning.com
