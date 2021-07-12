Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Cetera’s new hire will be head of business consulting

By Jessica Lerner
Financial-Planning.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the largest wealth managers’ desire to grow financial advisors’ practices has led to its hiring of a new head of business consulting. Michele Dillon started at Cetera Financial Group in April and has over 30 years of experience in the industry. She was most recently employed at St. Petersburg, Florida-based financial services firm Raymond James, where she served as vice president of private client group education and practice management.

www.financial-planning.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Gill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Cetera Financial Group#Aite Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Pittsburgh, PAbeckershospitalreview.com

Highmark launches consulting business

Highmark Health launched a subsidiary called Lumevity that will consult businesses on financial and operational changes, the Pittsburgh-based integrated health system said July 27. Among many initiatives, Lumevity will focus on helping businesses implement automation for areas with repetitive tasks. Highmark will use tactics that worked in its own operations...
Businessmartechseries.com

Crosschq Hires New Head of Marketing to Support Rapid Growth

Crosschq, pioneers of the Talent Intelligence Cloud™ powering a revolution in hiring to help companies better recruit and retain talent, announced the hiring of Katherine Johnson as Head of Marketing. A proven leader in sales and demand generation for B2B SaaS companies, Johnson will drive the development of the company’s...
Businessfinancialadvisoriq.com

Cetera Appoints Head of New ‘Growth 360’ Division

Cetera Financial Group has appointed Jon Anderson to lead Growth 360, a project the company has yet to officially announce, according to Anderson’s LinkedIn profile. “For now, we can say that Jon’s new role will play a key role in helping drive growth for the organization, which is core to its strategy,” a Cetera spokesperson said. “He will report to Michele Dillon, head of business consulting.”
Berks County, PAbctv.org

DMH Business Solutions, LLC Hires New Senior Accountant

DMH Business Solutions, LLC announces Desiree Heckman has been hired as a Senior Accountant. Desiree Heckman will assist clients throughout Berks and Lehigh Counties with bookkeeping, financial analysis and tracking, software implementation, software management, and state and local tax compliance. Heckman previously worked as a Tax Accountant at Loch Elsenbaumer...
Businessaithority.com

LendKey Appoints Joe Proto to Its Board of Directors

Company grows Board of Directors in concert with new banking-as-a-service innovations, lending momentum, and strong first-half financial performance. LendKey, the fintech company on a mission to make lending simpler, announced today the appointment of Joe Proto, EVP Senior Advisor at Mastercard, to its Board of Directors. Proto currently serves on LendKey’s advisory board and is Chairman for Dade Systems, a leading fintech provider of integrated accounts receivables solutions.
Businessaithority.com

OANDA Strengthens Leadership Team Appoints Philip Holemans As CFO

A global leader in online multi-asset trading services, currency data and analytics, OANDA is pleased to announce the appointment of financial services heavyweight Philip Holemans as Chief Financial Officer. He will be responsible for optimising the firm’s financial performance, ensuring compliance with global accounting standards and helping direct OANDA’s growth strategy in the coming years.
BusinessInvestmentNews

Wells Fargo Asset Management rebrands with new CEO

Wells Fargo Asset Management, which is being acquired by two private equity firms, is getting a new name and a new chief executive. The $604 billion asset management arm of Wells Fargo & Co., which is being acquired for $2.1 billion by GTCR and Reverence Capital Partners, will be renamed Allspring Global Investments when the deal closes later this year.
BusinessTire Business

Apollo hires new national sales head

CHENNAI, India — Apollo Tyres Ltd. has hired Scott Patterson to be the company's national sales head — consumer tires. In this role, Mr. Patterson will oversee the company's aggressive growth initiatives within the U.S. and Canada. "We are excited to add Scott to the Apollo family. Scott brings almost...
Dudley, MAvtcng.com

New hire to lead bank’s merchant services

Karan Saini is the new merchant services representative for Union Bank. He will be based from the bank’s headquarters in Morrisville. “Karan is passionate about providing superior service to our valued merchant customers,” said bank president and CEO David Silverman. Karan previously worked at Vermont Federal Credit Union and People’s...
Economytelegraphherald.com

Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements

Heartland Financial USA, operating under the brand HTLF, announced the following new hires:. Kane Hyde as a loan QC analyst I. Ivory Shannon as a consumer loan doc specialist II. Naomi Kimball as a deposit quality clerk. •. MedOne announced:. Rozi Beaver, Danielle Jaeger and Allison Katosh were hired as...
BusinessSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

People in Business: New partners at Gori; Post names ESG head

Jason Epps and Bob Marcus were named partners at the Gori Law Firm. Christina LaGrone joined ARCHS as director of school age initiatives. Gladys Manion Inc. added Caroline Ragsdale as an agent. Purpl Scientific named James Cawley president-elect. Post Holdings Inc. named Maureen Mazurek as head of environmental, social and...
BusinessAuto Remarketing

Inovatec hires former Equifax executive as head of business development

BURNABY, British Columbia - Inovatec Systems Corp. has significant interests in both the United States and Canada. On Tuesday, the provider of cloud-based loan origination and management solutions named its new head of business development who is familiar with how auto financing works in both countries. Joining the company is...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

CBRE Announces Senior Leadership Promotions

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) - Get Report today announced promotions within the company's senior leadership team. Emma Giamartino, Chief Investment Officer, has been promoted to Global Group President, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Investment Officer. Vikram Kohli, Senior Vice President, Business Insights & Corporate Finance, has been promoted to Global...
Personal FinanceFinancial-Planning.com

Executives: Pandemic forced financial advisors to embrace change

The COVID-19 pandemic forced serious changes in the way many advisors do business, from the largest wirehouses to independent practices. They leaned into technology in new ways and offered more holistic wealth management approaches, such as answering questions about PPP loans and the benefits of cryptocurrency. In the beginning, these...
JobsFortune

What is an MBA admissions consultant, and should you hire one?

Alma Aguilar had long dreamed of going to business school, but didn’t put her thought into action until her daughter was born. While sitting at home one day with their 6-week-old baby in December 2019, Aguilar and her husband discussed what type of parents they really wanted to be. Sponsor.
BusinessHousing Wire

Redfin-owned firm RentPath names new CEO

RentPath, a Redfin company, has appointed former ParkMobile CEO Jon Ziglar as chief executive officer, effective August 16. Ziglar will oversee the integration of RentPath’s rental listings onto Redfin’s main site, while working with both property managers and consumers, according to Glenn Kelman, Redfin’s CEO. Rental listings from RentPath should...
EconomyInvestmentNews

Hub names chief investment officer

Brian Collins joins from Harbor Capital Advisors, a Chicago-based investment manager for Harbor Funds and pooled investment vehicles. Brian Collins has been appointed chief investment officer of Hub Retirement and Private Wealth, a unit of Hub International, a Chicago-based insurance broker. Collins was most recently executive vice president and chief...

Comments / 0

Community Policy