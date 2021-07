After Snap Inc. (SNAP) reported that it had beaten analysts' expectations for its second quarter earnings results, option traders are taking actions that imply that they think the share price will drift lower in the future. This may be surprising considering that the SNAP share price rose 23.8% the day after the report was announced. SNAP reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 and $982.1 million in revenue, exceeding analysts' predictions for EPS of -$0.01 and revenue of $848.4 million. Notably, the company's average daily users increased 2 million more than what analysts expected.