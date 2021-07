A woman in North Carolina recently scored a big lottery win after accidentally purchasing two tickets with the same numbers. Susan Gray, of Statesville, recently took a trip to the Kangaroo Express on Safriet Road to try her hand at the Cash 5 lottery game, a ritual she does quite often, according to WSOC. After purchasing her first ticket for the Saturday drawing, she went to buy another but accidentally got a ticket of the same game with the same numbers.