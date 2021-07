Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert are spotlighting the bike culture of their hometown of Philadelphia in their latest music video. Over the weekend, the two rappers were seen bringing out motorbikes and ATVs as a part of their film set for a new upcoming collab. The unreleased track appears to feature hard-hitting beats and rapid-fire flow from both Uzi and Meek. In the snippet revealed, Uzi can be heard rapping about the loyalty of his crew and money. The rapper duo were reportedly showing off new tricks on the bikes over ferocious piano flutters that excitingly rattle the speakers.