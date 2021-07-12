Cancel
Obituaries

Pearlie Everett Terrell

By Staff Reports
Natchez Democrat
 15 days ago

Funeral services for Mr. Pearlie Everett “Pete” Terrell will be on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Providence Baptist Church in Meadville at 4 p.m. with burial to follow in the church Cemetery. Rev. Cletus Moak and Rev. Herman Aldridge will be officiating the services with Franklin Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be at Providence Baptist Church on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m.

