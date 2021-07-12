Pearlie Everett Terrell

Mary Alice Everett came to West Texas as a college student, attending Sul Ross to obtain her “MRS” degree, as she explained to us. In this she was successful, quickly snagging a long, tall Texas cowboy in the form of James Everett. Jim said he picked her out of the freshman line-up for her long legs and loud laugh. He thought she could handle a feed sack; she liked his Texas drawl and his hat. They tried living in a few other places around the country, but eventually moved to the family ranch north of Valentine and raised three children there until 1989.